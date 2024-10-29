SiteOne Landscape Supply (SITE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect SiteOne Landscape Supply to post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 3.50%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect SiteOne Landscape Supply to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of SITE opened at $145.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.21 and a beta of 1.53. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 1-year low of $114.60 and a 1-year high of $188.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, Director Fred M. Diaz sold 878 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.04, for a total transaction of $113,297.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,893.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SITE. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $168.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.20.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

