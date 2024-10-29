Somero Enterprises (LON:SOM) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Somero Enterprises, Inc. (LON:SOMGet Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 247.09 ($3.20) and last traded at GBX 247.09 ($3.20), with a volume of 88549 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 258 ($3.35).

Somero Enterprises Trading Down 4.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £135.73 million, a P/E ratio of 781.97 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 286.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 320.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 4.48.

Somero Enterprises Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Somero Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 6,666.67%.

Somero Enterprises Company Profile

Somero Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, assembles, remanufactures, sells, and distributes concrete leveling, contouring, and placing equipment worldwide. The company offers lightweight, ride-on, boom, and stationary screeds; and materials and concrete placement equipment comprising broom + cure machine, line-pulling and -placing system, and topping spreaders.

