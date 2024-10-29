SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Trading 1.3% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) rose 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.25 and last traded at $6.20. Approximately 15,597,997 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 33,969,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SOUN shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Monday, September 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of SoundHound AI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of SoundHound AI from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.08.

Get SoundHound AI alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.92 and a 200 day moving average of $4.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.32 and a beta of 2.73.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $13.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 million. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 195.65% and a negative return on equity of 93.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Lawrence Marcus sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $251,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 74,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,670.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other SoundHound AI news, Director Lawrence Marcus sold 50,000 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $251,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,670.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Zagorsek sold 42,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $204,964.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,473,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,189,811.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 327,275 shares of company stock worth $1,606,644 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoundHound AI

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in SoundHound AI by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,070,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226,471 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,659,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in SoundHound AI by 92.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 997,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 479,912 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel purchased a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,193,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 563.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 482,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 409,917 shares in the last quarter. 19.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SoundHound AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundHound AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.