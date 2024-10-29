SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $85.27 and last traded at $85.25, with a volume of 1260157 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.60.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.77 and its 200-day moving average is $78.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 15,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, JT Stratford LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

