Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.45 and last traded at $26.38, with a volume of 161970 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.02.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CEF. PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 471,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,538,000 after acquiring an additional 21,129 shares in the last quarter. Fore Capital LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,237,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 178,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 497,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,979,000 after acquiring an additional 11,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 227,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter.

About Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

