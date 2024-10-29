Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:STBX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:STBX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a growth of 119.2% from the September 30th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Starbox Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STBX remained flat at $0.14 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 57,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,626. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.14 and its 200 day moving average is $0.17. Starbox Group has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.67.

Starbox Group Company Profile

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cash rebate and digital advertising services to retail merchant advertisers through websites and mobile apps in Malaysia. It connects retail merchants with individual online and offline shoppers to facilitate transactions through cash rebate programs offered by retail merchants.

