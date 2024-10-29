Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:STBX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:STBX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a growth of 119.2% from the September 30th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Starbox Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:STBX remained flat at $0.14 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 57,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,626. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.14 and its 200 day moving average is $0.17. Starbox Group has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.67.
Starbox Group Company Profile
