Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Holdings Lowered by Horrell Capital Management Inc.

Horrell Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,581 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,980 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBUX. PBMares Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 794.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,870 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 7,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its stake in Starbucks by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 538,970 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $52,145,000 after acquiring an additional 125,912 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp bought 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,316,143. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,054 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,327.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp bought 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $34,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at $3,316,143. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SBUX
Starbucks Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of SBUX stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,946,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,303,949. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.11. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $71.55 and a one year high of $107.66. The firm has a market cap of $110.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.97.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Starbucks Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.87%.
Starbucks Profile
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Starbucks
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Is McDonald’s Stock a Smart Buy After Sell-Off and Earnings?
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- QuantumScape: Solid State EV Batteries Nearing Commercialization
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- MicroStrategy: Is This Bitcoin-Powered Stock a Buy or a Gamble?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.