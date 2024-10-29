StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
The Dixie Group Trading Up 6.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:DXYN opened at $0.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 2.67. The Dixie Group has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.
The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The textile maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $70.51 million during the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
The Dixie Group Company Profile
The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.
Featured Stories
