StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXYN opened at $0.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 2.67. The Dixie Group has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The textile maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $70.51 million during the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Dixie Group stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DXYN Free Report ) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,992 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.57% of The Dixie Group worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

