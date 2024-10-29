StockNews.com Lowers Genesco (NYSE:GCO) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Shares of NYSE:GCO opened at $27.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $319.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 2.40. Genesco has a 1 year low of $23.21 and a 1 year high of $37.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.07.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.29. Genesco had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 0.03%. The business had revenue of $525.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.19 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Genesco will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Genesco in the second quarter worth about $27,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Genesco during the third quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Genesco by 256.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Genesco by 4,977.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Genesco in the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands.

