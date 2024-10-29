StockNews.com Lowers Genesco (NYSE:GCO) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.
Genesco Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:GCO opened at $27.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $319.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 2.40. Genesco has a 1 year low of $23.21 and a 1 year high of $37.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.07.
Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.29. Genesco had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 0.03%. The business had revenue of $525.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.19 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Genesco will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Genesco Company Profile
Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands.
