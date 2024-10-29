Strategic Blueprint LLC Grows Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 54.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 335,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117,968 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Strategic Blueprint LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $19,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3,125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter worth $50,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of BATS:EFV traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $55.69. 1,321,907 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.