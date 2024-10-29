Super Hi International Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:HDL) Short Interest Update

Super Hi International Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:HDL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a growth of 13.8% from the September 30th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Super Hi International Stock Performance

Shares of Super Hi International stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.85. The company had a trading volume of 11,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,699. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.33. Super Hi International has a fifty-two week low of $13.94 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super Hi International

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HDL. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Hi International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,060,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Super Hi International in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,704,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Super Hi International in the 2nd quarter worth about $689,000.

Super Hi International Company Profile

Super Hi International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, operates Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurants in Asia, North America, and internationally. The company is involved in the food delivery business. It also engages in sale of hot pot condiment products and food ingredients. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Singapore.

