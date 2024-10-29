Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.570-4.610 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $82.0 billion-$82.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $82.2 billion. Sysco also updated its FY25 guidance to $4.57-4.61 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SYY traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,315,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,150,267. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.75. Sysco has a fifty-two week low of $64.28 and a fifty-two week high of $82.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 102.09%. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Sysco will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.44%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SYY shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.08.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

