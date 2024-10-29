Taiko Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $112.39 Million (TAIKO)

Taiko (TAIKO) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. Taiko has a total market cap of $112.39 million and $17.38 million worth of Taiko was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Taiko has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Taiko coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.38 or 0.00001902 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Taiko’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,481,568 coins. The official message board for Taiko is taiko.mirror.xyz. Taiko’s official Twitter account is @taikoxyz. Taiko’s official website is taiko.xyz.

According to CryptoCompare, “Taiko (TAIKO) is a cryptocurrency . Taiko has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 80,150,568.71464193 in circulation. The last known price of Taiko is 1.35513447 USD and is up 2.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $17,496,189.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://taiko.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Taiko directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Taiko should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Taiko using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

