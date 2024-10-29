Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Trading 0.6% Higher – What’s Next?

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $197.29 and last traded at $195.82. 4,742,530 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 15,541,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $194.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TSM shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $178.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a $0.4871 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 36.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $361,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.3% during the first quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at $227,000. Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.8% in the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16,445.7% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 49,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,753,000 after purchasing an additional 49,337 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Further Reading

