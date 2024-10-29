Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 948,100 shares, a growth of 107.1% from the September 30th total of 457,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 17.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Tantech Stock Performance

Shares of Tantech stock remained flat at $0.17 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,977,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,436,775. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.45. Tantech has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $3.28.

Get Tantech alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tantech in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About Tantech

(Get Free Report)

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Products, Electric Vehicles, and Biodegradable Packaging.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tantech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tantech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.