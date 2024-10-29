Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Short Interest Up 31.0% in October

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a growth of 31.0% from the September 30th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Telecom Italia Stock Performance
OTCMKTS TIIAY traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $2.55. 3,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,567. Telecom Italia has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $3.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.50.
About Telecom Italia
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Telecom Italia
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Is McDonald’s Stock a Smart Buy After Sell-Off and Earnings?
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- QuantumScape: Solid State EV Batteries Nearing Commercialization
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- MicroStrategy: Is This Bitcoin-Powered Stock a Buy or a Gamble?
Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Italia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Italia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.