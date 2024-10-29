Terra Price Hits $0.35 on Top Exchanges (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000482 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Terra has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. Terra has a total market cap of $248.93 million and approximately $21.39 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000497 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000315 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

Terra (CRYPTO:LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,186,707,049 coins and its circulating supply is 709,984,438 coins. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for Terra is terra.money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

