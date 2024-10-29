The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,410 shares during the quarter. Allstate makes up approximately 2.0% of GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Allstate worth $35,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. abrdn plc raised its stake in Allstate by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 107,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,355,000 after purchasing an additional 9,762 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Allstate by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,540,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Allstate by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ALL traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $187.78. 260,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,531,225. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.77, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $123.42 and a 52-week high of $198.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $188.35 and its 200-day moving average is $174.71.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $1.28. Allstate had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($4.42) EPS. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 15.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth Brady sold 49,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.09, for a total transaction of $8,861,552.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,431,901.67. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Allstate news, EVP Elizabeth Brady sold 49,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.09, for a total value of $8,861,552.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,431,901.67. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total value of $6,959,916.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,364 shares in the company, valued at $5,236,922.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,530 shares of company stock worth $34,967,665 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ALL. UBS Group increased their price objective on Allstate from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Allstate from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Allstate from $193.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Allstate from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Allstate from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.44.

Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

