The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Short Interest Update

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,520,000 shares, a decrease of 11.0% from the September 30th total of 2,830,000 shares. Approximately 7.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 344,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Chefs’ Warehouse from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chefs’ Warehouse presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.25.

Institutional Trading of Chefs’ Warehouse

Chefs’ Warehouse Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 1,089.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 39.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHEF traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.22. The company had a trading volume of 330,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,850. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.71 and a 200-day moving average of $39.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.38 and a beta of 2.32. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 12 month low of $17.29 and a 12 month high of $44.58.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $954.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $945.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food and center-of-the-plate products in the United States, the Middle East, and Canada. The company’s product portfolio includes specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products; and center-of-the-plate products consisting of custom cut beef, seafood, and hormone-free poultry, as well as broadline food products comprising cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour.

