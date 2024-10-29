Traynor Capital Management Inc. Sells 195 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.0% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,984,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,012,000 after acquiring an additional 168,776 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 71.5% during the third quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.9% during the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.0% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 100,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 238.6% during the third quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 7,768 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 3,373 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $573,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,657,210. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 3,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $573,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,657,210. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.99, for a total transaction of $2,163,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,954,538.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 397,986 shares of company stock valued at $67,642,430 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $169.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $171.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $398.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $142.50 and a 1 year high of $177.94.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.99 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 33.25%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 69.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, October 21st. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.00.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

