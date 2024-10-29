TruGolf Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

TruGolf Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,100 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the September 30th total of 54,400 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

TruGolf Stock Performance

Shares of TRUG stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $0.68. The company had a trading volume of 25,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,215. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.17. TruGolf has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $11.82.

TruGolf (NASDAQ:TRUG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.87 million during the quarter.

About TruGolf

TruGolf Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, engages in the development and sale of indoor golf simulator hardware under the TruGolf Nevada brand for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It also provides E6 Connect software for use on other companies' hardware. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Centerville, Utah.

