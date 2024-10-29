Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,190,200 shares, an increase of 59.0% from the September 30th total of 1,377,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 377.6 days.

Tsingtao Brewery Price Performance

Shares of TSGTF stock remained flat at $7.31 during trading on Tuesday. Tsingtao Brewery has a one year low of $4.89 and a one year high of $8.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.38 and its 200 day moving average is $6.62.

About Tsingtao Brewery

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

