Turnstone Biologics Corp. (NASDAQ:TSBX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Turnstone Biologics Corp. (NASDAQ:TSBX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 387,800 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the September 30th total of 497,500 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 263,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSBX shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Turnstone Biologics from $20.00 to $3.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America lowered Turnstone Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $0.50 in a report on Monday, October 14th.

Turnstone Biologics Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSBX traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $0.50. The stock had a trading volume of 171,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,525. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day moving average of $1.88. Turnstone Biologics has a 52-week low of $0.44 and a 52-week high of $5.75. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.26.

Turnstone Biologics (NASDAQ:TSBX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.08). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Turnstone Biologics will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Turnstone Biologics stock. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Turnstone Biologics Corp. (NASDAQ:TSBX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.05% of Turnstone Biologics as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.51% of the company’s stock.

About Turnstone Biologics

Turnstone Biologics Corp., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing medicines to treat and cure patients with solid tumors. The company's lead product includes TIDAL-01 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, colorectal cancer, head and neck cancer and uveal melanoma, as well as an investigator sponsored trials to treat colorectal cancer, head and neck cancer, and cutaneous and non-cutaneous melanomas.

Further Reading

