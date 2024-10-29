Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 2,058,192 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 1,083,173 shares.The stock last traded at $12.22 and had previously closed at $12.81.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 6th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.75 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Friday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.96.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.85.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $115.95 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is 439.02%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 1,392.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 193,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after buying an additional 180,516 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Two Harbors Investment by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,281,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,303,000 after purchasing an additional 84,038 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $173,000. LifePro Asset Management grew its position in Two Harbors Investment by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 201,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 47,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 12.7% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 31,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

