Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Tyche Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $310,000. Refined Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 18,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,023,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $534.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,197,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,240,304. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $378.71 and a 1-year high of $538.76. The firm has a market cap of $483.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $521.73 and its 200-day moving average is $501.36.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

