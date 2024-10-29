United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Horrell Capital Management Inc.

Horrell Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,980 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the second quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.1% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 8.6% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. UBS Group increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.71.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 871,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,204,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.81. The firm has a market cap of $116.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $123.12 and a one year high of $163.82.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.13. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.38% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.49%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

