Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Down 5.9% – Here’s Why

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $48.83 and last traded at $48.91. 1,056,552 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 6,637,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.98.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Upstart from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Upstart from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Upstart in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Upstart from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.35 and its 200-day moving average is $31.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -20.90 and a beta of 2.01.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $127.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.55 million. Upstart had a negative net margin of 38.05% and a negative return on equity of 32.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chief Legal Officer Scott Darling sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 164,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,419,150. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $51,630.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 343,093 shares in the company, valued at $11,809,261.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chief Legal Officer Scott Darling sold 9,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 164,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,419,150. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 312,459 shares of company stock worth $13,667,605. 18.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UPST. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Upstart by 0.7% during the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Upstart by 18.2% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Upstart by 4.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Upstart by 3.0% during the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Upstart by 125.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

