Urgent.ly Inc. (NASDAQ:ULY) Short Interest Down 15.7% in October

Urgent.ly Inc. (NASDAQ:ULY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 209,400 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the September 30th total of 248,500 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 512,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Urgent.ly Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ULY traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.64. The stock had a trading volume of 68,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,772. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 million and a PE ratio of 0.00. Urgent.ly has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $4.88.

Urgent.ly (NASDAQ:ULY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.54 million during the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Urgent.ly from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Urgent.ly Company Profile

Urgent.ly Inc offers mobility assistance software platform for roadside assistance in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include car lockout, tire changes, towing, stuck in ditch and winch services, motorcycle towing, electric vehicle towing, jump start, and gas delivery.

