Valmark Advisers Inc. Acquires 302 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14,389.8% in the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 5,108,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,940,000 after buying an additional 5,073,271 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7,338.3% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,470,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,773 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 62.5% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 405.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,374,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,324,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 832,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,586,065. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.91. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.66 and a one year high of $79.54.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.2627 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

