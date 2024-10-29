Valmark Advisers Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,142 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $7,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MUB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,518,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,973,146,000 after buying an additional 1,512,868 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,085,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $647,263,000 after acquiring an additional 864,732 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,104,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $543,844,000 after acquiring an additional 834,982 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,494,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,829,000 after purchasing an additional 832,342 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,627,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,371,734,000 after purchasing an additional 723,492 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,593,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,396,323. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.25. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.78 and a 1 year high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

