Valmark Advisers Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lowered its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $20,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 19,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $226.12. The company had a trading volume of 91,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,688. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.23. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $150.76 and a 12-month high of $226.32. The stock has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

