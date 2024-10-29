Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $10.77 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,023 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $272,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Santori & Peters Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 5,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 69,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.50. 2,399,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,157,484. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.74 and its 200 day moving average is $64.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.47 and a fifty-two week high of $68.93.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Articles

