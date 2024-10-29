Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $63.13 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 754,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,867 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.0% of Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned about 0.11% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $63,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 892,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,262,000 after acquiring an additional 11,774 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.2% during the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 12,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 708,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,583,000 after purchasing an additional 21,735 shares during the period. Santori & Peters Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 53,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,244,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fluent Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 94,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,561,000 after purchasing an additional 37,417 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

EFA traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.26. The stock had a trading volume of 4,716,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,781,378. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.15. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $66.26 and a 1 year high of $84.56.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.