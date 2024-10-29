Valmark Advisers Inc. Purchases 820 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. AAF Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $3.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $386.71. 379,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,309,372. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $258.98 and a 12-month high of $386.84. The company has a market cap of $102.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $370.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $357.35.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

