Venus Price Hits $7.24 (XVS)

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 29th. One Venus token can currently be bought for $7.24 or 0.00010041 BTC on major exchanges. Venus has a total market cap of $118.65 million and $6.22 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Venus has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Venus Token Profile

Venus’ genesis date was November 20th, 2020. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,391,645 tokens. Venus’ official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Venus is venus.io. Venus’ official message board is community.venus.io.

Buying and Selling Venus

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol is a decentralized finance (DeFi) lending and borrowing platform deployed on the BNB Chain. Created by the Swipe project team, led by Joselito Lizarondo, it combines the features of Maker and Compound to offer a user-friendly DeFi experience. The native governance token, XVS, is used for voting, staking, and participating in the protocol’s governance. Venus Protocol focuses on risk management, decentralization, and user experience improvements in its latest version (V4), introducing features like Isolated Pools and the Resilient Price Oracle to enhance its capabilities.”

