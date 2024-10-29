Veralto (NYSE:VLTO) Price Target Raised to $111.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $108.00 to $111.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on VLTO. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Veralto from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Veralto from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Veralto from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Veralto from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veralto presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.27.

VLTO stock opened at $104.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion and a PE ratio of 32.10. Veralto has a 52 week low of $66.69 and a 52 week high of $115.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.64 and a 200 day moving average of $103.05.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Veralto had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 52.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Veralto will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

In other Veralto news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $80,360.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,249.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $80,360.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,249.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 13,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $1,452,878.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,546 shares in the company, valued at $15,260,841.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,039 shares of company stock worth $3,992,665 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in shares of Veralto by 33.9% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 321,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,983,000 after buying an additional 81,363 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in Veralto by 8.9% during the third quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Veralto by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in Veralto by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Veralto in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

