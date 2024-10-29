Visa (NYSE:V) Shares Up 0.2% – Should You Buy?

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $284.78 and last traded at $284.77. Approximately 1,345,059 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 7,031,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $284.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on V. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $319.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. William Blair raised Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.19.

Get Visa alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Visa

Visa Stock Up 0.3 %

Insider Transactions at Visa

The stock has a market cap of $521.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $279.37 and its 200 day moving average is $273.22.

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $148,687.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Visa by 1.5% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 26,699 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,341,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,605 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Invesco LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 2.4% during the third quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 15,225 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,186,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biechele Royce Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1,770.7% in the 3rd quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 23,141 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after purchasing an additional 21,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

(Get Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.