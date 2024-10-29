Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORVF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a decline of 23.2% from the September 30th total of 38,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Volt Carbon Technologies Price Performance

Volt Carbon Technologies stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 28,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,088. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.03. Volt Carbon Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.08.

About Volt Carbon Technologies

Volt Carbon Technologies Inc operates as a junior resource company in Canada. It operates through two segments, Mineral Exploration and Development, and Research and Development. The company holds mineral rights in various molybdenum properties in British Columbia and a graphite property in Quebec. It also focuses on the scientific study and technology applications for air classifier and battery development.

