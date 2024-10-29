Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) Short Interest Update

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,600 shares, an increase of 58.4% from the September 30th total of 49,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Woori Financial Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of WF traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.06. 96,736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,104. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.05. Woori Financial Group has a 1-year low of $26.26 and a 1-year high of $38.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.06 and a 200-day moving average of $33.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.35. Woori Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Woori Financial Group will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Woori Financial Group

Woori Financial Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Woori Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Woori Financial Group by 61.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Woori Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Woori Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Woori Financial Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

Woori Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, corporations, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments.

