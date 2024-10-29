Xai Price Hits $0.21 (XAI)

Xai (XAI) traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. One Xai token can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000295 BTC on popular exchanges. Xai has a total market cap of $141.38 million and $33.08 million worth of Xai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Xai has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Xai

Xai launched on January 9th, 2024. Xai’s total supply is 1,309,525,746 tokens and its circulating supply is 662,484,855 tokens. Xai’s official Twitter account is @xai_games. Xai’s official message board is medium.com/@xaifoundation. Xai’s official website is xai.games.

Xai Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Xai (XAI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Xai has a current supply of 1,309,525,745.863508 with 673,183,357.5831829 in circulation. The last known price of Xai is 0.19886096 USD and is up 6.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 152 active market(s) with $20,018,110.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xai.games/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Xai using one of the exchanges listed above.

