Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.800-4.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion-$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.3 billion. Zebra Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 13.300-13.500 EPS.

Zebra Technologies Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of ZBRA stock traded up $21.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $384.66. 816,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,892. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $356.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $328.53. Zebra Technologies has a 1-year low of $194.59 and a 1-year high of $394.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 87.23 and a beta of 1.66.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 5.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZBRA. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $345.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stephens raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Zebra Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.00.

Insider Activity at Zebra Technologies

In other news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.69, for a total transaction of $341,690.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,342.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Recommended Stories

