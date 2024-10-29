Zinc Media Group (LON:ZIN) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Zinc Media Group plc (LON:ZIN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 60 ($0.78) and last traded at GBX 60 ($0.78), with a volume of 447 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 61 ($0.79).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Zinc Media Group in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

The stock has a market cap of £13.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -435.71 and a beta of -0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 66.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 73.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.90.

In other Zinc Media Group news, insider Mark Browning purchased 20,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 72 ($0.93) per share, for a total transaction of £14,994 ($19,444.95). 18.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zinc Media Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces television and cross-platform content in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Content Production. The Television segment engages in the production of television content under the Blakeway, Brook Lapping, Films of Record, Red Sauce, Supercollider, REX, and Tern names.

