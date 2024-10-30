20,713 Shares in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG) Acquired by Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC

Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 20,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,521,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,210,000 after purchasing an additional 436,893 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 1,642,192.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,583,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,583,455 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,688,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,643,000 after buying an additional 80,628 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,417,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,573,000 after buying an additional 74,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 782,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,683,000 after buying an additional 136,938 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF alerts:

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.00. 49,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,144. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $19.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.93.

About First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.