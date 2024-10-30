31,911 Shares in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) Purchased by Edge Financial Advisors LLC

Edge Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 31,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,568,000. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF makes up 2.3% of Edge Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 14,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc boosted its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 18,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC boosted its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 17,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 19,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.96. 718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,826. The stock has a market cap of $977.39 million, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.76. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a twelve month low of $65.14 and a twelve month high of $81.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.97.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Profile

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

