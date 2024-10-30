3,457 Shares in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Purchased by Highline Wealth Partners LLC

Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its position in American Water Works by 12,816.0% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,464,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $189,177,000 after buying an additional 1,453,334 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,688,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,648,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,012,272,000 after purchasing an additional 624,977 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works by 14,944.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 537,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $786,750,000 after buying an additional 534,411 shares during the period. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works by 70.3% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 958,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,115,000 after buying an additional 395,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Martha Clark Goss sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.85, for a total transaction of $101,423.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,880 shares in the company, valued at $5,268,308. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AWK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of American Water Works to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

American Water Works Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE AWK opened at $135.82 on Wednesday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.34 and a 52 week high of $150.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.69.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.05). American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.32%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

