AB Conservative Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFC) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

AB Conservative Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.84 and last traded at $38.83, with a volume of 31349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.81.

AB Conservative Buffer ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AB Conservative Buffer ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AB Conservative Buffer ETF stock. Quantum Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in AB Conservative Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.07% of AB Conservative Buffer ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About AB Conservative Buffer ETF

The AB Conservative Buffer ETF (BUFC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (ticker: SPY), up to a cap while buffering the first 15% decline. The fund resets its buffer and cap levels every three-months BUFC was launched on Dec 13, 2023 and is issued by AB Funds.

