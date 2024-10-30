ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Short Interest Up 22.9% in October

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the September 30th total of 1,090,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 511,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Insider Transactions at ABM Industries

In related news, CFO Earl Ray Ellis sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $2,158,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,442,229.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABM. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its position in ABM Industries by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 289,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,938,000 after acquiring an additional 44,953 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in ABM Industries by 171.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 8,710 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in ABM Industries by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 78,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 21,220 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the first quarter worth $481,000. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABM Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABM traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.69. 312,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,949. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.04 and its 200-day moving average is $50.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.14. ABM Industries has a one year low of $38.48 and a one year high of $59.78.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 6th. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ABM Industries will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABM Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on ABM shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on ABM Industries from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on ABM Industries from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

