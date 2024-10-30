abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Short Interest Down 22.3% in October

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 473,200 shares, a decline of 22.3% from the September 30th total of 608,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 320,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AWP. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new stake in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund in the first quarter worth $45,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 22,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 8,834 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 179,765 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 5,341 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $95,000.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Stock Performance

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.37. The stock had a trading volume of 256,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,855. abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has a 52-week low of $3.18 and a 52-week high of $4.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.43 and a 200 day moving average of $4.06.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Announces Dividend

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.98%.

Abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

