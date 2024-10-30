abrdn plc Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

abrdn plc increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,000,048 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 457,870 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.8% of abrdn plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. abrdn plc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $994,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 7,979 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 9.3% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 106,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,200,000 after purchasing an additional 9,081 shares during the last quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 34.7% during the first quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. MGO Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 110.1% in the first quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 193,341 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,438,000 after purchasing an additional 11,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $114,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,334 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,112. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $114,576.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,112. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.35, for a total transaction of $3,652,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,182,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,310,204.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 220,426 shares of company stock worth $35,993,340. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.7 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOG opened at $171.14 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.26. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.88 and a 52 week high of $193.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Pivotal Research initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on Alphabet from $204.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Wolfe Research raised Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.90.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

