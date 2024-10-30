Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Decreases Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 12,400 shares during the quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $18,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.6% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,037 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.7% in the second quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.5% in the second quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 8,202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 5.0% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 916 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.5% in the second quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,384 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of UNP stock opened at $232.05 on Wednesday. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.41 and a fifty-two week high of $258.66. The stock has a market cap of $140.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNP. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $288.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.15.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNP

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.